Katie Smith died peacefully Feb. 5, 2020 at her home in South Jordan, UT. She was born to Gus Shumway and Fay Greer on Feb. 15, 1935 in Shumway, AZ. She graduated from BYU with a BA degree Aug. 19, 1960. She married Kenneth Smith Jan. 15, 1977 in SLC. She retired from a career with the Social Security Admin. Dec, 12, 1994. She loved her Corgi dogs, cooking, reading, movies, travel, playing cards & Mah Jong, Assistance League puppeteer, camping, and river rafting with her many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jerry. She is survived by brothers Dale (Margene) and Miles (Barbara), her sister Brook Shumway and numerous nieces and nephews. She requested an informal celebration of life (time & place to be determined) instead of a memorial service.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020
