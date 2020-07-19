Kay Butterfield Anderson
1947 ~ 2020
Kay Butterfield Anderson (7/2/1947-7/3/2020), incredible mother, wife, and Nana returned to the loving arms of her Heavenly Father and reunited with her son and her mother who she missed terribly, and her father who she lost at a very young age. Kay was an example of endurance throughout her life and demonstrated her strength and will to live for the last few years battling liver and kidney disease. A private graveside service for the family was held at Larkin Sunset Lawn on July 8, 2020. For a complete and loving tribute to Kay, please go to: www.Larkinmortuary.com