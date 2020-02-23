Home

Hullinger Mortuary
457 E 300 N
Roosevelt, UT 84066
435-722-2426
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
3621 W Thunder Rd,
Riverton, UT
View Map

Kay Dean Morgan

Kay Dean Morgan
1934 ~ 2020
West Jordan, Utah-Our beloved mother & grandmother Kay Dean Arnold Morgan, 85, passed from this place to continue on her journey for joy & peace on Monday, February 17, 2020, due to secondary complications & decline after a stroke. She had a beautiful last Christmas with a number of her family & all of her children visiting her, bringing her so much joy as her family was her greatest gift.
She was the first child born to John Kimball Arnold & Mary LaRue Dean Arnold on May 26, 1934 in Wilson, Uintah County, Utah - a true present to her father on his birthday!
Over her life, she dedicated much of her time to mothering & raising four children, bowling several times a week & working for years in banking, finance & customer service. In recent years, she filled her time with reading avidly, doing crossword puzzles & crocheting many scarves & hats, which she happily donated to friends & the children at St Jude's Hospital.
She is lovingly remembered by her children & families, Russ (Connie, McKay & Kylie), Kaylyn (Jenna, Francisco, Julian & Angel & Bryzen Leifeste), Jay (Jaren) & Dale (Star, Jordan, Skyler, Michon, A'lias & Kleric) & sister Judith Arnold Rushton (James), as well as many other Arnold & Morgan relatives.
Preceded in death by parents, grandson, Hayden Wariner Morgan, brother, David Lee Arnold & sister, Rosemary Arnold Mortensen.
She will be lovingly remembered by many who have felt the kindness of her beautiful heart, friendly nature & enjoyment in saying hi to so many people she encountered regularly. She was passionate about gambling, traveling, cruises & made everywhere she went a better place. In our Morgan family tradition, she was a regular for Tuesday family lunches for over 36 years, & often extended that invitation to many others to join us.
In honor of our Mother, & in lieu of flowers, please take your family to lunch & enjoy every moment with them you can. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Hullinger Mortuary, 457 East 300 North, Roosevelt, Utah. A viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m.
Family & Friends to join us for a Celebration of Life on February 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at 3621 W Thunder Rd, Riverton, from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m.
Condolences may be shared at www.hullingermortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020
