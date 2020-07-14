South Jordan, Utah-Kay Kent, loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully at home on July 11, 2020, at the age of 79 following a courageous battle to overcome damages caused by a debilitating stroke. Despite her challenges, Kay remained cheerful and positive.

Kay was born on November 21, 1940, to Clifford and Mary Egbert of Fairview, Idaho. On March 31, 1961, Kay married Richard Dee Kent in the Logan Utah Temple. They had 3 children together, Debbie (Bobby) Carter, Richard (Simone) Kent, and Kevin (Chat) Kent. The loves of Kay's life were her 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. It was her mission in life to make sure they each had a large dose of her love, and a steady supply of her homemade rolls.

Kay is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, Waneta, Carol and Bob, her beloved son Rick and her two furry companions, Cash and Dolly.

Kay loved the gospel, her family, making bread, bowling, and bingo.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Marcia Pinkerman, Legacy House of South Jordan and Aspire Home Health and Hospice for the excellent care Kay received. Legacy House provided Kay with many new friends and family who helped make her life comfortable and enjoyable during her final years there.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday July 16, 2020 at Valley View Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah 84120. Services will begin at 2:00pm, with a viewing for family and close friends one hour prior to the services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store