Kay Edman
Ellen Katherine Choules Edman
June 2, 1940 - June 1, 2020
Our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Kay Edman, returned to her Heavenly Father peacefully on June 1st, 2020, due to complications from Lewy body dementia. She was surrounded by family.
Kay was born June 2, 1940, in Driggs, Idaho, to George Choules and Ruby Hardy Choules. Kay spent her childhood in Provo and Salt Lake City, Utah. She married Brent Edman in the Salt Lake Temple on April 15, 1960.
Kay is survived by her husband Brent, her children, Tawna (John) Parry, Boyd (Liz), Kevin (Sonya), Kent (Diane), Blaine (Jami), Marie Lacanienta, 22 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, sister Deanna McMullin, and son Russell.
A viewing will be held Sunday June 7th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, Graveside services on Monday June 8th, at 11:00 a.m. at the Memorial Holladay Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the LDS Humanitarian Aid Fund, General Missionary Fund, or a charity of your choice.
To view a full obituary or offer condolences please visit: www.wasatchlawn.com
Ellen Katherine Choules Edman
June 2, 1940 - June 1, 2020
Our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Kay Edman, returned to her Heavenly Father peacefully on June 1st, 2020, due to complications from Lewy body dementia. She was surrounded by family.
Kay was born June 2, 1940, in Driggs, Idaho, to George Choules and Ruby Hardy Choules. Kay spent her childhood in Provo and Salt Lake City, Utah. She married Brent Edman in the Salt Lake Temple on April 15, 1960.
Kay is survived by her husband Brent, her children, Tawna (John) Parry, Boyd (Liz), Kevin (Sonya), Kent (Diane), Blaine (Jami), Marie Lacanienta, 22 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, sister Deanna McMullin, and son Russell.
A viewing will be held Sunday June 7th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, Graveside services on Monday June 8th, at 11:00 a.m. at the Memorial Holladay Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the LDS Humanitarian Aid Fund, General Missionary Fund, or a charity of your choice.
To view a full obituary or offer condolences please visit: www.wasatchlawn.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.