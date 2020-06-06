Kay Edman
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kay Edman
Ellen Katherine Choules Edman
June 2, 1940 - June 1, 2020
Our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Kay Edman, returned to her Heavenly Father peacefully on June 1st, 2020, due to complications from Lewy body dementia. She was surrounded by family.
Kay was born June 2, 1940, in Driggs, Idaho, to George Choules and Ruby Hardy Choules. Kay spent her childhood in Provo and Salt Lake City, Utah. She married Brent Edman in the Salt Lake Temple on April 15, 1960.
Kay is survived by her husband Brent, her children, Tawna (John) Parry, Boyd (Liz), Kevin (Sonya), Kent (Diane), Blaine (Jami), Marie Lacanienta, 22 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, sister Deanna McMullin, and son Russell.
A viewing will be held Sunday June 7th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, Graveside services on Monday June 8th, at 11:00 a.m. at the Memorial Holladay Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the LDS Humanitarian Aid Fund, General Missionary Fund, or a charity of your choice.
To view a full obituary or offer condolences please visit: www.wasatchlawn.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Memorial Holladay Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
8014668687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved