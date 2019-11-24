|
Kay Garfield Reynolds McCawley
8/28/56 ~ 11/24/18
In loving memory of Kay Garfield Reynolds McCawley. It's been one year since an aggressive form of renal cancer took you after a short five week battle. All of your family and friends in Utah, Washington and Montana love and miss you so very much. Your sweet and loving spirit will be forever in our hearts. Until we are reunited, continue to watch over us Kay as you did here on earth. Love, your family.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019