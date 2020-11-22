Kay Gibbs

1942 ~ 2020

Friday morning November 13, 2020, Kay Gibbs, loving wife, and mother of four children, passed on quietly and peacefully in our home in Millcreek at the age of 78.

Kay was born September 7, 1942 in Salt Lake City to Frederick and Lenora Olsen. She attended South High School and received her GED later in life. A promise she made to herself that she diligently kept. She and Grant Gibbs were married in 1994.

Kay was known for her friendly, teasing, outgoing personality, infectious smile and her love of people. She worked for years in the fitness industry and retired approximately 15 years ago. She is also known for her talent at decorating, her love of flowers and her prolific gardening skills. Her comfort zone was her home and its interior represent an expression of her talents.

Kay was initially hospitalized in March of 2015 from the effects of a brain tumor and fought a valiant battle until her passing, outliving the expectations of her doctors. This surprises none of us who knew her as stubbornness was one of her traits.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Charlene. She is survived by her husband Grant, her twin brother Ray Olsen, her children Cindy, Corey, Shaun, and Brandon, Grant's children, multiple grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

In keeping with Kay's wishes, no formal memorial services will be conducted in her behalf. We will mourn her loss and celebrate her life as a family. As a participant in the University of Utah School of Medicine body donor program, her remains are currently in their safe keeping, to be returned to us at a future date.

Donations in her behalf would be appreciated and should be sent to a hospice of your choice, the University Hospital Foundation or the Huntsman Cancer Institute.



