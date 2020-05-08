|
|
1933 ~ 2020
Torrey, Utah-Our hard working Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, Great-Great-Grandpa, Uncle and Friend, Byron Kay Hickman, age 87, passed away peacefully at his home on May 3, 2020, after a short illness. He was born January 6, 1933 in Torrey, a son of Joseph and Ida Pearl Cooper Hickman.
He graduated from Wayne High School, Class of 1951 and then served in the United States Army for two years.
Kay married Frances King July 15, 1954 in Torrey. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple September 6, 1963. She preceded him in death on June 1, 2015.
Kay is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served as Scout Master for ten years, and secretary in the High Priest Quorum as well as a counselor.
Dad was a hard worker. He liked keeping his hands busy, doing whatever needed to be done. He loved woodworking, farming, driving the old tractor and building and repairing things. He loved taking care of his animals. He was a big tease and enjoyed teasing the grandkids. Most of all, he loved being with and spending time with his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids on the farm.
Kay is survived by his children: McKay (Sandy) Hickman of Torrey; Peggy Sue (Ed Zalkus) Hickman of Murray; Mary (Ron) Graham of Sigurd and Torrey; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his wife; his parents; his parents-in-law: Oral and Alice King; his sister, Muriel and Neldon Torgerson; and a son-in-law: Garrie Rutta.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Torrey Cemetery. Friends may call for viewing at the Springer Turner Funeral Home in Richfield, Friday evening from 6 to 8 P.M
Burial with military honors accorded by the Harold Brown American Legion Post #92 and the Utah Honor Guard will be in the Torrey Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.
On line guest book at: www.springerturner.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 8, 2020