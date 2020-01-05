|
|
1953 ~ 2019
Kay (Mary Kathleen) Riley, beloved mother, sister, aunt, great aunt and friend collapsed at work, her heart gave out on December 23, 2019.
Kay came into this world early, weighing in at 3 lbs 14 ozs. born to Mary Louise (Kelly) and William J Riley on July 16, 1953.
She is survived by Guy, J'Myle and Megan Koretz.
She is the 2nd oldest of 10: Ann, Pat, Mike, John, Kip, Mary, Marg, Barb, and Megan (and adopted sister Donna).
Kay was the 2nd female newspaper carrier for the Las Vegas Sun (Pat, this obit writer, was the first female).
She was a rebel, a UNLV graduate, special needs champion, world traveler in Peace Corps in Kenya, traveled to Nepal and Katmndu.
Also, Guatamala and lived in Colombia for six months. Lived on Maui with her sister in law, Julie for nine months.
Kay was a peace activist, pioneered massage therapy licensure in Utah, creative mom always finding free fun things to do and was she frugal.
Library patron since bookmobile days. Kay loved the daily Jumbo, completeing the Jumbo, phrase included, the morning she passed.
Kay had a very strong work ethic and worked hard right up to the end.
A Celebration of Life for Kay will be Saturday, Jan 18 at 2 pm at the Columbus Center at 2531 South 400 East 84106
In lieu of flowers you can make donations to KRCL, Best Friends or a .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020