|
|
Kay Tyler was reunited with her beloved Tex Tyler and fur babies, Molly & Boogies, on February 12, 2020. She was born on November 15, 1940, in Salt Lake City, UT. Middle daughter of Leola Bagshaw and Verland Lamar Peterson. She was raised in Lark and attended Bingham High in Copperton. Married Wayne Hammond, had three daughters, and later divorced. She worked for Beehive Poultry where she met and eventually married Wayne "Tex" Frank Tyler, he preceded her in death. Kay eventually worked for Litton which was absorbed by Northrop Grumman, and retired from them in 2011. She was an avid and faithful Jazz and Utes fan. She was a beautiful and resourceful seamstress for herself and her family. Tex and Kay would crochet doilies together, cruise out to Wendover to play the slots, endure a snowstorm in Idaho to buy lotto tickets, or chill at home with coffee and cake donuts. Kay made sure to tell the Grim Reaper on numerous occasions to give her an hour so that she could get her hair done. Survived by her daughters, Tamerha Lee (Ronald) Maxwell and Shelly Lyn Gines; sister, Nancy Kelson; 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Leola & Lamar; husband, Tex; daughter, Wendy Kay Mills Rich; son-in-laws, Jesse Rich & Will Gines; brother, Verland Lamar Peterson, Jr.; sister, Julie Ann Peterson Nielsen Gray; grandchildren, Amanda, Mary, & Billy Mills; and many extended family members. Friends and family may call February 17, 2020, 6-8 p.m. at Memorial Mortuary Redwood, 6500 S. Redwood Rd., West Jordan, UT. Funeral services will be held February 18, 2020 2 p.m in the Memorial Redwood Mortuary Chapel with a viewing two hours prior. Interment to follow services at Bluffdale City Cemetery, 14229 S. Redwood Rd., Bluffdale, UT. Special thanks to the staff at Sagewood Retirement Community in Daybreak, Dr. Gary Holland, & Brio Hospice. To leave online condolences, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020