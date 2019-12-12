|
|
Kaye Atkinson Brady
1939 ~ 2019
Our beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother, Kaye Atkinson Brady of Riverton, Utah, age 80, passed away surrounded by family on December 8, 2019 at IMC Hospital in Murray, Utah. She was born April 9, 1939 in Ogden, Utah the second child to George Holliday Atkinson and Mabel Allene Orton.
Kaye grew up in Washington State. In her younger years Kaye was involved with singing in ladies choirs, student government, drama club, servers club, Future Teachers of America, pep club, public speaking club, yearbook club and graduated from Selah High School in 1957.
She attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho prior to moving to Salt Lake City, Utah. She met her husband, Clifton (Cliff) Roger Brady in Salt Lake City. Cliff and Kaye were married and sealed in the Logan LDS Temple on the first day of spring March 21, 1962.
Kaye completed a two year art degree through correspondence courses from American Arts School in 1963.
Kaye and Cliff lived in the Salt Lake, Provo, Moab and Vernal area and in 1981 moved to Riverton, Utah. She continued to use her skills and talents throughout her life through her work, service or for family. Kaye was devoted to her belief in Jesus Christ and served faithfully in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Kaye was an optimist who would share quotes to inspire others. Some quotes she would say were "Have an attitude of gratitude!," or "Remember who you are, what you stand for and that you were meant to be a queen or king." Often she would walk around and sing a little tune or song to encourage work or an activity to be done.
Kaye loved and treasured her family, and loved ones dearly. She was very loyal and never missed recognizing birthdays so each and every person felt her love. She served others with a happy heart no matter how she herself was feeling that day. She wanted to celebrate and enjoy life with others.
Kaye will greatly be missed by her family, friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her father and mother (George and Allene Atkinson) and daughter Temre Wright.
Kaye is survived by her siblings Ulene (George) Pemberton, Keith (Kathy) Atkinson, Dale Atkinson, and Lynette (Rich) Siler; her children Chevelle Sowers, Michael (Cindy) Brady, Sheena Brady, Jonyse (David) White, Tiernae (Jeffrey) Buttars, Kami (Brad) Wardle, Keishel (Jonathan) Hanny, Ty(Amanda) Brady, Abrea (Aaron) Adams, and Devin (Melissa) Brady; 42 grandchildren Brandie,Tasha, Joshua, Brandon,Shane, Seth, Kierstin,Jessica, Megan,Erin, Justin, Kalin,Briley, Corbin,Jayden, Dylan, Aidan, Malayna, Alexander, Brooke, Stuart, William,Trevyn,Whitney, Shelby, Preston, Briella,Keyara,Landin, Adalei,Taya, Scyrus,Tytan, Drexyn, Starlyng,Fitzgerald, Dannan, Kaydence, Brighton, Colton, Eliana, Ariella; and 19 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S 2200 W, Riverton, Utah. A celebration of life will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Riverton 11th Ward House, 13400 S 1855 W, Riverton, Utah with a viewing prior from 9:30-10:30 am. Interment at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 S 1700 W, Bluffdale, Utah at 12:30 pm. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019