1940 ~ 2020

Kaye Hooley was born April 1st, 1940 in the mining town of Pioche, Nevada to Dale and Margie Evans. She passed away August 29, 2020 at home in Orem, Utah.

Kaye was raised in Orem, UT and was the oldest of six children. Kaye graduated from Orem High School in 1958 and attended both Brigham Young University and the University of Utah where she studied Sewing Design and Paleontology. She later earned her Paralegal Associates Degree from the Utah Valley Community College in 1990. Kaye worked professionally for 25 years as a Legal Assistant; she took pride in her clerical and tech skills. The Hooley household had an early WordStar home computer. She continued her computer education as computers evolved throughout her life.

As a young adult she spent summers working in Yellowstone National Park and found a lifelong love of the spectacular canyons, camping, nature, and wildlife. She met the love of her life Verl Hooley and they were married November 25, 1969. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last fall in Zion National Park surrounded by their children and grandchildren. Together they raised four children and have nine grandchildren.

Kaye spent many years volunteering as an active leader in the Boy Scouts of America, Utah National Park Council, and the Girl Scouts of Utah. She earned her Wood badge award and served as a commissioner, trainer, troop leader and cookie mom. She was able share her knowledge and love of natural sciences, conservation, and the outdoors to many in the community. She dedicated her spare time to family history work, a passion her mother passed on to her. She was an expert and meticulous researcher where many family members and friends valued her information and knowledge.

Kaye was the happiest when she was spending time with family, camping, hosting barbeques and watching fireworks. She enjoyed spending time outdoors with family and friends as often as she could. They would visit Zion and Yellowstone every year and she delighted in an annual camping trip every spring with her siblings, children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews in Palisade State Park.

Kaye was preceded in death by her mother Margie Evans, her father Dale Evans, and her infant son Tim Verl Hooley. She is survived by her husband Verl Hooley; her children: Sandra(Jeff), Susan, Greg and Shelley(Justin); her grandchildren: Winter, Brittany(Payton), Ryan, Tanner, Keith, Lilly, Trinitey, Kyler and Landon; Her siblings: David(Vicki), Jerry, Jann(Garth), Lenny and Darin(Tina); her sister-in-law Wanda(Chad), brother in-law Lynn(Vicky) as well as several nieces and nephews.

A viewing service will be held Friday September 4th from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Chapel on 955 North 300 East Orem, Utah with funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Face Masks and social distancing will be observed.



