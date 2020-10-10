1/3
Kaye Richmond Ellis
1939-2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Kaye Richmond Ellis was born September 19, 1939 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Harold & Ruth Lloyd Richmond. She was married to Gary Ellis on December 3, 1959 in the Salt Lake Temple. Mom passed away September 27, 2020 at St. Joseph's Villa in Salt Lake City Utah following a myriad of health problems.
We wish to thank all the staff on 2 North at St. Joseph's Villa, & Alexis at Symbii Hospice for their kind, caring treatment of mom over the last 15 months. We can never fully express our deep love & gratitude for your service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Humane Society of Utah in Kaye's name.
Per her request, a private family burial was held on October 7, 2020 at the Salt Lake City Cemetary.
For full obituary, please go to www.wasatchlawn.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Burial
Salt Lake City Cemetary
Funeral services provided by
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
8014668687
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 9, 2020
We send our love to you and your family. Cousins are the “best” !
Carolee and family.
Carolee Dayton
Family
October 7, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
