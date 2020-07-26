KayLynn Walton (Frigm)
1950 ~ 2020
KayLynn Walton (Frigm) passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020 after a long battle with health issues. She was reunited in heaven with her oldest son JaSon after saying goodbye to her youngest son Ryan. KayLynn's sons were her pride and joy and anyone who knew her, knew how proud she was of them. She also had a special place in her heart for her granddaughters, especially Grace who she was close with.
KayLynn was born October 4, 1950 to Charlie and Ruth Harryman and grew up in Midvale, Utah. She married Ralph (Terry) Frigm, sharing 2 sons, JaSon & Ryan, then later divorced. She later married Kirk Walton, then later divorced. She worked for Albertson's most of her life and was always known for her sass and sparkle. She was a beautiful woman and loved the beauty around her. She enjoyed dancing to her favorite music, doing her nails, talking to her sister Nan who she called Sissy, friendly visits and cooking for family. Survived by her son Ryan (Lisa), Granddaughters: Hailey, Magan, Grace and Alysa, Brothers: Keith (Colleen) & Dale (Debbie). Preceded in death by her son JaSon, parents, sister Nan (Denny) and brothers Don and Ronnie. A special thanks to University of Utah hospital staff, several care center and home health angels and the many family, friends and church members that helped take such good care of her along with her loving son. She will be missed by so many, especially Ryan who says she was the best mom ever! Love you bye mom!
A celebration of her life will be held at Riverton City Park at 1452 W 12600 S in the large pavilion on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 6:00 pm. Please wear masks for the safety of our high risk loved ones. Thank you! www.goffmortuary.com