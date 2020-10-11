Keegan Charles Smith
2004 - 2020
Keegan Charles Smith was born on August 24, 2004. Between an unconventional birth-a breech cesarean-and a meaningful name we neglected to check first-Keegan for fiery one and Charles for warrior-we should have known our new arrival would become an absolute force of nature whom we loved for 16 years.
As the youngest child of three with a significant age gap, Keegan spent his early years in tow attending his siblings' plays, voice recitals, guitar concerts, and Girls Scouts meetings. An athlete and performer at heart, his heart was set on becoming an MMA fighter. He had the talent and the determination; he could have made it.
Keegan had a sense of humor that was subtle but wicked. He had nicknames for everyone in his family, including his beloved pets. He had a taste for the finer things in life: sushi, crab, dry-aged prime rib. While he had no intention of wasting time on something that didn't hold his interest, he would quickly master anything that did. He was an incredible guitar player, singer, and had just started longboarding.
Underneath a tough and frequently guarded exterior was an incredibly tender-hearted young man who struggled to express those big feelings. He was an avid supporter of the underdog to the point that it got him in trouble on many occasions. When recently asked what his ideal day would look like, his top answer was "I would donate some money to charity." He dreamed of using future competition winnings to support the less fortunate and champion justice.
Keegan struggled with depression and anxiety. Despite every effort and his will to get through, he succumbed to the pain on October 6, 2020. He is survived by his father, Brian Smith, mother, Elizabeth Kirts Smith, sister, Kathryn Sopersmith, sister in law, Elizabeth Sopersmith, brother, Daniel Smith, future brother in law, Nate Bates, grandparents, Kelly and Barbara Smith and Annette Kirts, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Victoria Rees Smith, and grandfather, Steven W. Kirts.
He leaves behind his beloved dog Gizmo, aka Gizzy Brown, Mary Jane, fat kitty, and Luna, stupid kitty. Many other pets comforted him throughout his life, most notably Oliver the orange beast and Violet the little puppy.
In lieu of flowers, be like Keegan and find your passion, love animals, care deeply, and donate to charity. If you choose to donate, he would appreciate an organization that supports animals, sexual assault victims, youth athletics, or equity/inclusion.
We all wish he knew how much he meant to us and his true value, but know that he left a ripple effect in his wake and the impact his spirit made and continues to make is immeasurable. Keegan's planned walkout song was Sweet Caroline-we'd like to invite you to sing it loud and think of him every time you hear it.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 17th at 1:00 PM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Due to the pandemic, you must be on the invitation list to attend. Facebook Live will be streamed for those unable to attend in person. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. We will be planning a celebration of life next spring when we hope we will be better able to hold large events.
Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com