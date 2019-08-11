|
1930 ~ 2019
Keith Alfred Frogley died peacefully August 7, 2019 in Provo, Utah, surrounded by his family.
Born August 6, 1930 in Burley, Idaho to Henry Alfred Frogley and Luella Fife Frogley. The youngest of three boys, he was raised in Brigham City, Salt Lake City, Baker Oregon, finally settling in Payette, Idaho, where he was active in athletics, music and in his early teens took his first job working in the local brickyard, a job he referenced frequently as he nudged his children to become productive, educated, and self-supporting.
He graduated from Payette High then attended BYU where he met Marolyn Taylor of Raymond Alberta, Canada, the beginning of a romance that lasted more than 40 years.
His schooling and courtship were interrupted when he was drafted into the army during the Korean conflict. He served his country in the Air Force, trained in the Russian language and was sent to Adak Island, at the end of the Aleutian chain, where he translated Russian MIG pilot radio transmissions from a base eavesdropping station.
Following his service in Alaska, he returned to BYU and graduated with a B.A. in English. In 1955 Keith Frogley and Marolyn Taylor were married in the Cardston, Alberta Temple and moved to Washington D.C. where he attended George Washington University Law School while working on Capitol Hill. They began their family which would grow to six children shortly after returning to Utah to start his business career which he and his partners built into a large multi-state enterprise before his retirement in 1992.
Always the first to say hello, Keith was a devout father, reader, cook, and brought balance to any unsteady situation. He and Marolyn were advocates for inclusion and helped form LDS Family Fellowship. He taught through mutual understanding and continually worked to provide love, comfort and humor to those he knew.
Keith lived in a home with three pianos and a full-sized church organ. Music filled the house. There was always an offer of food for those who entered. He loved art, literature, opera, country music, old westerns, and quoting verses of Shakespeare and poetry. He enjoyed connecting with family and friends through golf.
He and Marolyn were avid runners and completed many races and marathons. He believed and was active in his faith and helped in the construction of the East Mill Creek Stake Center where he served in many callings in the 6th Ward. He gave unselfishly in the various positions he held during his life and loved those he served.
Marolyn died in 1995. He married Phyllis Fox Call on Feb. 15, 1997 in Provo Utah. It was the beginning of a wonderful 22-year union that brought much happiness to both, in a home again filled with music, laughter and love.
He said his children were all greater than he and his grandchildren and great grandchildren knew that Grandpa Frogley "loved them the most." People he met felt loved and appreciated no matter their circumstance or background.
He was a hero to all his children, who survive him; Kent (Bill), David (Cindy), Carol Ellertson (Dan), Kay Marie Taylor (David), Jay, Jolynn Harmon (Mike), and his step-children, Sharon (Carl) Weiss, Brian (Sue) Call, Sandra (Andy) Fishburn, Cindy (Steven) Anderson, Christine (Todd) Blan. He is also survived by his 16 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife Marolyn, his parents and brothers Ralph and Ronald.
Funeral services will be Saturday August 17, at 11:00 a.m., at the Edgemont 14th Ward, 4200 N. Foothill Drive, Provo with visitation prior from 9:30 - 10:30. Visitation will also be held on Friday August 16, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Nelson Mortuary 4780 N. University Avenue, Provo Utah. Interment, Brigham City Cemetery.
