1932 ~ 2020 -
Keith Allen Harmes Obituary
Keith Allen Harmes, age 87, passed away on February 14, 2020 at Summit Senior Living in Kearns, Utah. He was born on April 3, 1932 in Black River Falls, Wisconsin to Gordon and Martha Harmes. He married Diana Hathaway on June 27, 1975.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Bennion 5th Ward 6030 Kamas Drive, Taylorsville, Utah 84129. A friends and family gathering will be held prior beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at a later date at the Utah Veteran's Cemetery.
Longer obituary can be found at MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020
