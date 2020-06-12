Keith Allen Thomson
1943 - 2020
Keith A. Thomson
1943 ~ 2020
Keith Allen Thomson, 76, of South Salt Lake City, passed away June 2, 2020 after a long illness. He was born June 10, 1943 in Salt Lake City, Utah along with his twin sister Kay to James Rennie Thomson and Zelnora "Peg" (Jarman) Thomson. He was a dedicated husband to his wife Sherry for over 50 years. A private graveside service will be held June 13, 2020. To leave condolences and to view full obituary, go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
