Keith A. Thomson1943 ~ 2020Keith Allen Thomson, 76, of South Salt Lake City, passed away June 2, 2020 after a long illness. He was born June 10, 1943 in Salt Lake City, Utah along with his twin sister Kay to James Rennie Thomson and Zelnora "Peg" (Jarman) Thomson. He was a dedicated husband to his wife Sherry for over 50 years. A private graveside service will be held June 13, 2020. To leave condolences and to view full obituary, go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com