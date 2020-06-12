Keith A. Thomson
1943 ~ 2020
Keith Allen Thomson, 76, of South Salt Lake City, passed away June 2, 2020 after a long illness. He was born June 10, 1943 in Salt Lake City, Utah along with his twin sister Kay to James Rennie Thomson and Zelnora "Peg" (Jarman) Thomson. He was a dedicated husband to his wife Sherry for over 50 years. A private graveside service will be held June 13, 2020. To leave condolences and to view full obituary, go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 12, 2020.