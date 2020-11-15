Keith Allred
Feb 10, 1943 ~ Nov 5, 2020
Our loving father, husband, and grandfather, passed away surrounded by family, November 5th, 2020, after fighting Covid-19. Keith Allred was born in American Fork, Utah to Richard and Laura Allred and raised in Pleasant Grove. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Ivan and Merlyn.
The family would like to express their thanks to Keith's friends, relatives, and staff at Heritage Care Center and the ICU at IMC.
Keith is survived by his wife Judy Larsen Allred, his five children: James, Richard, Rachelle (Christian Hopkins), Andrea (Jared Hutchings), and Brittney (Jarom Pueblo). He also leaves three grandsons and five granddaughters.
A graveside service was held Nov. 9th at the Pleasant Grove cemetery. For the full obituary visit www.olpinmortuary.com
.