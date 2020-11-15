1/1
Keith Allred
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith Allred
Feb 10, 1943 ~ Nov 5, 2020
Our loving father, husband, and grandfather, passed away surrounded by family, November 5th, 2020, after fighting Covid-19. Keith Allred was born in American Fork, Utah to Richard and Laura Allred and raised in Pleasant Grove. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Ivan and Merlyn.
The family would like to express their thanks to Keith's friends, relatives, and staff at Heritage Care Center and the ICU at IMC.
Keith is survived by his wife Judy Larsen Allred, his five children: James, Richard, Rachelle (Christian Hopkins), Andrea (Jared Hutchings), and Brittney (Jarom Pueblo). He also leaves three grandsons and five granddaughters.
A graveside service was held Nov. 9th at the Pleasant Grove cemetery. For the full obituary visit www.olpinmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary - Orem
495 South State Street
Orem, UT 84058
(801) 225-1530
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary - Orem

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved