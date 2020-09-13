Keith Alwin Erickson
1932 ~ 2020
Our loving brother Keith Alwin Erickson passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 in West Jordan, Utah. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 16, 1932 to Lester and Winona Erickson and was the second of 11 children. Keith grew up in the Murray/Holladay areas and graduated from Granite High School in 1950. He joined the Army right out of high school and served in Germany during the Korean War.
He went on an LDS mission to West Germany after serving in the military. His passions included horseshoe pitching, fishing, boating, hunting and golfing. Many of the family have great memories of fishing with Keith. He participated in many of these activities up until dementia changed his life.
He enjoyed singing with the Swanee Male Chorus and loved to dance. Keith worked at the US Post Office and retired after 30 years.
Keith is survived by his only son Dale and his grandson Michael along with 7 siblings; Ken (Barbara-deceased), Nonie, Mary (VRay-deceased), Lynne (Laurence), Margie (Jim), Emy (Gene-deceased), Brent (Mary). Preceded in death by his parents and three brothers; Henry, Marv, and Glen.
The family would like to thank the wonderful people at Sunridge where he has lived for the past two years. Also the Team from Silverado Hospice who cared for Keith. Condolences can be left at www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 11:00 a.m. with a viewing prior from 10:15-10:45 a.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road. Interment, Elysian Burial Gardens.