Keith Biesinger
1944 ~ 2020
Keith Biesinger passed away peacefully in his home in the morning of July 15, 2020 following a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Keith was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on December 19th, 1944 to Fred and Helen Biesinger. As a young man, Keith had the opportunity to travel the European continent where he developed his insatiable drive for adventure. Upon graduating from high school in Germany, Keith came back to the states where he earned his Bachelors of Arts in History and later a JD Law degree from the University of Utah. In 1984 Keith married the love of his life, Ardeen Chappell Biesinger. After retiring from law Keith and Ardeen restored and operated a bar known as the Hog Wallow Pub in Cottonwood Heights. Keith was an avid rock climber and member of the Wasatch Mountain Club which led him to summit the Grand Teton. He and Ardeen were lucky enough to take many wonderful trips together. They traveled to many European and South American countries, Alaska, and Keith's favorite adventure of all, an African Safari. Keith loved the outdoors and always looked forward to the annual camping trip he and Ardeen would take with their family to Flaming Gorge where they would float down the Green River. Keith was an avid skeet shooter and gun enthusiast which led him to serve as president of the Holladay Gun Club. Keith was very generous with his family and friends and was always willing to lend a skilled hand with a home improvement project or provide employment to those in need. Anyone who knew him will testify to Keith's love of storytelling. He would often tell stories that would raise eyebrows and then follow it with asking "do you want the truth or do you want a good story?" If Keith were responsible for writing his own obituary, he would have stated that he died at the jaws of a Grizzly bear.
Those who knew and loved Keith will remember him by his wonderful sense of humor, generosity, eccentric personality, and his ability to tell wild stories from his very happy and adventurous life. Keith is survived by his wife Ardeen Biesinger, children Teresa Barker (Scott) and Scott Biesinger (Kari), granddaughter Madison Barker, and four siblings. He is preceded in death by his parents Fred and Helen Biesinger and son Jeremy Sandoval. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date and those close to Keith will be made aware of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that charitable contributions be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA.org
), World Wildlife Fund (worldwildlife.org
), or The Nature Conservancy (nature.org
).