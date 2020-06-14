1939 ~ 2020

Keith Jon Harrington, age 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in his assisted living facility in Sandy Utah. A private burial will be held at a future date.

Keith was born on January 12, 1939 in Minot, ND to W. Maurice and Ovidia (Eriksen) Harrington. He was raised a cattleman and worked with his father W.M. and his older brother Gene at the Harrington Brothers Livestock in Minot.

Keith married Janet Larson on June 11, 1961 in Minot and they had four children. Later in life, he became a drug and alcohol addiction counselor and moved his family to Logan, UT where he worked in the Dayspring addiction clinic in the Logan Regional Hospital. He retired in Logan where he loved the outdoors and enjoyed many hours hiking through the mountains.

Keith is survived by four children, Randi (Tony), Michael (Shelly), Scott and Greg; five grandchildren, Alex, Austin (Jayden), Kayla, Ainsley and Piper; and two great-grandchildren Bennet and James.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents and brother Gene.



