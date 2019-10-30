|
|
Keith Kelvin Kemp
04/29/1923 - 10/24/2019
Keith Kelvin Kemp died at the age of 96 surrounded by loving family. He married Marie Claunch in 1946. After his wife died in 1982, he married Marie Johnson. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Murray Park Ward Chapel located at 495 East 5600 South, Murray, UT. Viewings will be held at the church Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6-8 pm and Saturday prior to services from 11:45-12:45. Interment will follow at Murray City Cemetery. For full obituary and condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019