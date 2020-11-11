Keith L. Olson
Mar 16, 1935 - Nov 7, 2020
Keith L. Olson, a kind-hearted peacemaker passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Keith was born in Vernal, Utah to Loyal and Irene Olson. Keith is survived by his wife Jean, his daughter Kelly (Chris) Nielsen, Steve (Allison) Olson, his seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Keith was preceded in death by his son Gary Olson and great grand-daughter Adalyn Nielsen.
We express our sincere gratitude to the doctors and nurses at IMC and the compassionate caregivers at Inspiration Hospice.
A private graveside service will be held Thursday, November 12th at the Murray City Cemetery. For full obituary and to leave online condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com