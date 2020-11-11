1/1
Keith L. Olson
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Keith L. Olson
Mar 16, 1935 - Nov 7, 2020
Keith L. Olson, a kind-hearted peacemaker passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Keith was born in Vernal, Utah to Loyal and Irene Olson. Keith is survived by his wife Jean, his daughter Kelly (Chris) Nielsen, Steve (Allison) Olson, his seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Keith was preceded in death by his son Gary Olson and great grand-daughter Adalyn Nielsen.
We express our sincere gratitude to the doctors and nurses at IMC and the compassionate caregivers at Inspiration Hospice.
A private graveside service will be held Thursday, November 12th at the Murray City Cemetery. For full obituary and to leave online condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Graveside service
Murray City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Memories & Condolences
November 10, 2020
My sincere condolences for your family! Keith was pure fun to be around! I enjoyed playing cards, having dinner, shakes at Iceberg, hamburgers from Astroburger, staying at the beach and being teased by him(...we all know that it drove him crazy when I was around!) I will miss him! Hugs to you all! Much love and prayers for your comfort!
Melanie Mitchell
Friend
