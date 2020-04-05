|
|
Keith "Zeke" Laverl Giles
1934~2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Our beloved father and grandfather returned home to his Father in Heaven and to be with his beautiful wife Joyce and baby daughter, Dianna Lee on March 24, 2020. He was born on Monday, October 22, 1934 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Leaman Giles and Rose Goldie Olswang (Giles) Walker. He graduated from South High School in June 1953. He also attended the University of Utah. He married Margaret Joyce Ferguson Giles, his high school sweetheart in the Salt Lake Temple on Thursday, January 6, 1955.
He was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints all of his life. He served in the United States Air Force for fifteen years, and was a veteran of both the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He served as finance clerk in four different wards under ten different bishops. He is survived by his children David Allen (Lori) and Teri Lucile Giles-Fuessel (Terry), five grandchildren and their spouses and 3 great-grandchildren. He was greeted on the other side by his sweetheart and their precious daughter, Dianna Lee, who passed away in infancy. He was also preceded in death by his father, mother, brother Vernon, sister Barbara as well as his grandparents.
A memorial service for Keith was held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park located at 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah for the immediate family and close relatives. Please, no flowers; however, donations may be made to the Primary Children's Medical Center in Keith's name. If you would like to send any written condolences to the family, please do so by going to the following link: www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020