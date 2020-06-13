Keith Parkinson MacKay
1930 ~ 2020
Keith P Mackay 90 passed away June 5th surrounded by loved ones. The foundation of Keith's life was his belief and testimony in the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He was a builder of men and served the Lord all his life through his many projects and restorations for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He will be remembered for his selfless service, hard work, generosity, and unwavering love for his family. Keith was born on May 16th, 1930 in Salt Lake City Ut to Stewart and Lucille MacKay. The second of three boys, Keith grew up in Salt Lake City learning the value of hard work from a young age. Starting at 13 years old Keith put his heart and soul into his work, determined to be successful. He married his childhood sweetheart, Ardith Averett, on September 24th, 1948. Together they started Keith's Business, State Stone, and spent their life building a legacy. Keith and Ardith's greatest joy was their beautiful family, they welcomed 6 beautiful daughters 3 of whom lived to adulthood. Keith considered it a privilege to have spent his life serving the Lord through many different callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where his favorite was serving as Bishop for 11 years. Keith used his artistic skills and craftmanship to restore many Temples and historical buildings. One of the highlights of his service was serving as Temple Project Stone Coordinator over the rebuilding of the Nauvoo Temple during his 3 ½ year mission. After the love of his life, Ardith passed away he was married to Karma Allred for 16 years until her passing. He spent his later years enjoying his 11 granddaughters, 1 grandson, 22 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter always supporting them in every area of life. In 2014 Keith married his lifetime friend, Ruth Oborn, together they spent the rest of his life supporting and loving each other. Keith is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Oborn Mackay, his three daughters Tamara (Gary) Bagley, Debra (Shawn) Helton, and Marcia (Mark) Pentelute, his sisters-in-law Gaynell and Irene Mackay. Keith is preceded in death by his parents Stewart and Lucille Mackay, his wife, Ardith Averett, his wife Karma Allred, his two brothers Lowell Stuart Mackay and Elmer Maurice MacKay. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, private graveside services will be held at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held for Keith at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.larkincares.com
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.