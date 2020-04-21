|
Keith R. Marshall
1927-2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Keith R Marshall was born in Grace, Idaho on January 6, 1927 and he passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020. Keith was the third youngest of twelve children. His father was a Country Dentist and his family moved all around Idaho for his father's career. When Keith was 8 years old, his father passed away in a car accident, and his family moved to Salt Lake City, Utah to be near some of his older siblings.
Keith graduated from West High School of Salt Lake City, and at the age of 17 joined the Navy to serve in World War II. Keith married his sweetheart, Shirley Kellogg, at the age of 19 years old. They had three children together Larry (Mary Lou) Marshall of Oregon, Jerry (Sue) Marshall of both California/Idaho and Carol Williams of Utah. Keith and Shirley enjoyed 57 wonderful years of marriage.
Keith was employed by the US Postal Service for most of his career, and was able to retire at the young age of 58 years old. Keith was a private pilot and also a glider pilot. He was a runner and enjoyed participating in several marathons. Keith enjoyed traveling and spending time in Idaho, the State he was born in, especially soaking at Lava Hot Springs. He was a lifelong fisherman and at the age of 76 years old he caught his first Steelhead; a 32" whopper in Idaho.
Keith also sky dived at the age of 80 years old, by himself, with no tandem jump, in Washington. For the past two years Keith was living at Highland Cove, a Retirement Community. While living here he enjoyed Bingo, movies with root beer floats and area outings.
Keith was preceded in death by his eleven brothers and sisters. Keith has eight grandchildren, eleven great children, and he always remembered his loved ones birthdays, each and every year. He will be remembered as a loving, kind man by family members and friends. Keith was very special to anyone who got to know him!
Please visit www.facebook.com\wasatchlawnmemorial for livestream of Keith Marshall's graveside service at 2:00PM on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 21, 2020