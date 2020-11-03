Kelli Mease

1966- 2020

Kelli Mease, age 53, passed away peacefully on Wednesday the 28th of October after a long, courageous fight with melanoma. She was born on November 7th, 1966 at the U.S. Air Force Academy, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. As an Army brat she traveled all over the U.S. and the globe. She graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in Fine Arts. Her great laughter, vibrant personality, and positive attitude towards life touched everyone who met her. She thrived as a sales director with Mary Kay, embracing the morals it stood by, letting it inspire her through her life. She was a do-it-yourself, free spirited, talented artist who loved decorating and making people feel at home. There are not enough words to describe our daughter, sister, and mother who was adored by so many. She is survived by her hundreds of friends, her three kids- Max, Sydney, and Erik, her siblings and their spouces- Mike, Suzann and Scott, Stacey and Tony, and Kristen and Kevin. She is also survived by her parents- Susan and Bud, and her famous dog- Roxie. There will be a small family funeral held Thursday, November 5th, 2020. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to the Huntsman Cancer Institute.



