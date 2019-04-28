Home

Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Evergreen Ave. Chapel
2125 E Evergreen Ave. (3435 S.)
SLC, UT
View Map
Kelly Astle Webb


Millcreek, UT-Kelly Astle Webb finished her fight with cancer. We are relieved she is free.
Please see her full obituary at: HolbrookMorutary.com.
Funeral services celebrating her vivacious life will be at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Evergreen Ave. Chapel, 2125 E Evergreen Ave. (3435 S.), SLC, UT 84109, on Tuesday April 30th 2019 at 11:00 a.m.; where friends and family are invited to visit Monday evening 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Tuesday morning 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Her body will be interred at the Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.), Sandy, UT 84092.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019
