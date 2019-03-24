Home

Services
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Kearns Utah South Stake Building
5905 So. 4000 West
Kearns, UT
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Kearns Utah South Stake Building
5905 So. 4000 West
Kearns, UT
Kelly C. Crook


Kelly C. Crook
4/24/1953 ~ 3/21/2019
Kelly passed peacefully at home after living for many years with cancer. He was born to Newell Henry Crook Sr. and Mary Ellen Matthews in Afton, Wyoming. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Lofgren; children: Robert (Teresa) Crook, Suzanne (Kyle) Hansen, Brenda (Scott) Shamo, Kristin (Brett) Petersen, Shannon (Joseph) Davenport, and Chandra (Scott) Clayton; eight of his nine siblings; mother-in-law, Audrey; and his grandchildren.
Kelly grew up in the Star Valley, Wyoming, area. He served as a missionary in Indonesia, South East Asia, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He and Joyce were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple and raised their family in Kearns, Utah. All who knew Kelly felt his love and compassion as he faithfully served in many ways.
The family would appreciate stories, memories and thoughts to be shared with his posterity at [email protected]
We will celebrate his life on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kearns Utah South Stake building, 5905 So. 4000 West. There will be a viewing from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on March 25th at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 So. State Street, Murray, and at the church from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the services.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019
