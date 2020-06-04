Kelly David Kelsey
1958 - 2019
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kelly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kelly David Kelsey
June 5, 1958 ~ Dec. 26, 2019 (age 61)
Kelly David Kelsey died December 26, 2019 at the VA Hospital in a recovery room after back surgery.
Born June 5, 1958 in Provo, Utah to David and Teralee Strange Kelsey. He was raised by his stepmother Grace (Mom) Kelsey. Graduated Provo H.S. in 1976. Spent a stint in the US Army. Married Norma Christensen in Aug. 1989, solemnized in the SL Temple in 1991. Kelly was a jack of all trades. His last job was maintenance at Snowbird Ski Resort till he became disabled with COPD about five years ago.
Kelly is survived by his stepchildren Kenny Barney and Julie Westlin, his father David Kelsey, sister Shannon Renner, many aunts and uncles and cousins and friends.
Kelly's memorial will be at Camp Williams Memorial Park at 17100 S. Redwood Rd. on June 5 "his Birthday"at 10:00am. Special thanks to the people involved in his memorial including Brother Joe, Cousins The King Family, Kathy and Jim of Layton, the Call family, his Aunt Janet and who ever had a part in Kelly's life also his Brother Ronald and members of the Montano family who traveled many miles to be here they are Richard, Joe, Ronald, Margret and Manual also a special thanks to Nandra Courtright and Goff Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Camp Williams Memorial Park
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved