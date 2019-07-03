|
1961 ~ 2019
Kelly Leann Bennett beloved sister, aunt and friend passed away June 27, 2019 at the age of 57.
She was born to Jean and Robert Bennett, October 25, 1961 at Mountain Home AFB, Idaho. Kelly graduated from Box Elder High School in 1979. Kelly worked for American Greetings before moving to California to be a nanny and pursue a few acting roles before returning home to Utah. Kelly worked for the Peery Hotel for several years before deciding to pursue a career in cosmetology. She specialized in hair and nails for the remainder of her career.
Kelly is survived by her brothers: Bob (Nancy) Bennett, Kevin (Janet) Bennett, one aunt Zelda Neilson, many nieces, nephews, lifelong friends and her beloved cat, Simba.
She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, sister, aunts and one niece.
Kelly had a passion for the arts and spent many years of her life enjoying movies, theatre, music, belly dancing and in recent years painting. She had a love for all people she encountered and left a lasting impression and friendship with all who had the opportunity to know her. She had a laugh and smile for everyone and a kindness that could brighten any day.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 am at the Mortuary. Kelly loved beautiful flowers, but she loved her pets more.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society of Utah.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 3, 2019