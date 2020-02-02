|
Kelly Louise Ross
1960 ~ 2020
Kelly left us on the 14th day of January 2020 after a long and difficult time with Diabetes, she finally lost the battle. She was born February 20, 1965 in San Francisco, California until she was 7yrs old and spent the remaining years of her life in SLC, UT.
Kelly attended Alta High school, USU while working in several nursing homes.
Her next adventure was going to work for the News Paper Agency Corporation, In Salt Lake City for 27 years.
Kelly is survived by her mother Carol Stark, father Dick Ross, brother Dick Ross Jr., sister Kim Walters (Doug), nephew Michael Ray, Kelly's companion Mark Westbrook, aunt and uncle Fred and Claudia Robinson, Dick and Diane Anderson. Proceeded in death by nephew Mark Ray, Stepfather Byron "Killer" Stark, Grandparents Fred and Winnie Robinson, Mary and Al McKendrick, her loving pets (Kermit (cat),Wiggley (dog).
We would like to thank all the doctors and staff at Jordan Valley Hospital and IHC, and a special thanks to Dr. Regina Drueding and Dr. Nedda Hendler.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Feb. 8, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South) Sandy, Utah. Please join us at 12:00 p.m. for a Luncheon and a Celebration of Life directly following the graveside service in the Chateau also located at Larkin's.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Best Friends for Animals or Diabetes Foundation.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020