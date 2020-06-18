Kelly Major Macbeth
1958 - 2020
Kelly passed peacefully on June 13, 2020 surrounded by family.
Born November 18, 1958 in San Diego, California to Major Woodrow and Gweneth Kelly Macbeth. Kelly grew up in Salt Lake City and attended Skyline High School. He then served in the US Navy from 1977 to 1983, receiving numerous commendations during his service on the famous USS Forrestal. He was honorably discharged in 1983. He graduated from ITT Technical Institute in 2012 and worked for the Concentrix Corporation. In his free time, he had a passion for his motorcycle and loved playing golf.
Kelly is survived by his brother, Kevin; nephews: Nicholas and Daniel Katris, and niece: Elizabeth Katris. Predeceased by his parents and sister, Sandra Macbeth Katris.
A celebration of life for Kelly will be held on Saturday, June 20th from 10am - 12pm at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City, Utah 84108. Due to COVID-19, gatherings are limited to 20 people at a time; masks are encouraged. Private family interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Salt Lake City. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society in honor of Kelly.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 18, 2020.