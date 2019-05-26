|
|
1956 ~ 2019
Kelly Wayne Buckner, age 62, died peacefully in his home May 21, 2019.
Born to Arthur Blaine and Mary Joanne Buckner on July 3, 1956 in Salt Lake City.
Kelly is survived by his wife, Ruth; his children: Trevor, Trent, and Trudy; and his granddaughter, Eliza. He is preceded in death by both his parents.
Kelly's family will hold a service in his honor May 28, 2019 at 1270 W 1500 S, Vernal, UT. The viewing will start at 10:30, and the funeral will start at noon.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 26, 2019