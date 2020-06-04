Kelsey Marie Quezada
1993 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kelsey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kelsey Marie Quezada, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 of natural causes. She was born March 30, 1993 to Vic and Linda Mancuso Quezada in Salt Lake City. Having just graduated with her nursing degree and a passion for helping others, she was excited to build upon her experience of a Bachelor's Degree in Exercise Sports Science. Kelsey's life was full of energy, excitement and adventure and will be missed more than words can describe. Her love for her family was undeniable and their love for Kelsey could not be compared.
A public visitation will be held at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) in Sandy on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be private for the immediate family due to the COVID restrictions. Interment at Redwood Memorial Cemetery. To share condolences and memories, as well as to see a full obituary, visit www.larkincares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 3, 2020
Kelsey was one of my very first and best friends after I moved to Utah. Im so grateful for all the memories we were able to share together. Kelsey, your passing leaves so many of us with heavy hearts, but Ill do my best to share the light and kindness you always showed to everyone around you. Love you Kelsey, Rest In Peace.
Tana Kim
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved