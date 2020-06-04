Kelsey Marie Quezada, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 of natural causes. She was born March 30, 1993 to Vic and Linda Mancuso Quezada in Salt Lake City. Having just graduated with her nursing degree and a passion for helping others, she was excited to build upon her experience of a Bachelor's Degree in Exercise Sports Science. Kelsey's life was full of energy, excitement and adventure and will be missed more than words can describe. Her love for her family was undeniable and their love for Kelsey could not be compared.
A public visitation will be held at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) in Sandy on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be private for the immediate family due to the COVID restrictions. Interment at Redwood Memorial Cemetery. To share condolences and memories, as well as to see a full obituary, visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.