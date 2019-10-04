|
|
1965 ~ 2019
Taylorsville, UT-Ken, our beloved son, brother, father and grandfather, age 54, passed unexpectedly Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Ken was born in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 31, 1965 to Gordon W. & Joan Broadhead Gines. He was the middle child loved by his siblings. He grew up in West Jordan, Utah.
He attended school in Utah and graduated from West Jordan High School. He recently went to his 35 year high school reunion. While in high school he played football and was a wrestler. He was a certified massage therapist and gave the best neck rubs.
Ken married Marilyn Mitchell (later divorced) and they had three amazing children that he dearly loved. Ken's face would always light up when he talked to his children or received new pictures. He was a proud papa who showed off those pictures.
Ken enjoyed classic country music, Pittsburg Steeler football, socializing with friends, family reunions and his FJ Cruiser. Ken recently enjoyed decorating cakes for friends. There wasn't a sprinkle he didn't love and use. Less is more was not his thing!
Ken took great pride in his work and loved his job at the AISU School. He made many friends while working there and was very sad when the school closed.
He is survived by his father Gordon, sister Lisa, brother Bryan, sons Ken Casey (Keshia), and Auston Chase, grandson Knox and his friend Raynee. He is proceeded in death by his mother Joan and daughter Ashley.
The family wishes to thank everyone who loved and supported Ken throughout his life.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, October 7 at 11:00 AM at the Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123. Friends and family may gather from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM just prior to the memorial service at the same location.
If you wish, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Best Friends Animal Society or a .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019