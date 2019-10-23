|
Ken L Page
1935-2019
Ken L Page, age 84, devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully at home in Bountiful, Utah on October 19, 2019 from congestive heart failure.
Ken was born June 20, 1935 to William Alma and Annie Larsen Page in Francis Utah. He grew up in Kamas, UT and attended South Summit High School. He served a mission in the Hawaiian Islands for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He graduated from the University of Utah and later received a master's degree from Montana State University. He spent his career as a civil engineer for the USDA Forest Service, and he especially enjoyed getting opportunities to work out of doors, including several years working with forest fire crews.
While living in Salt Lake City he met his eternal sweetheart Jeaneen Jones. Of their first meeting he said, "I was smitten by her beauty and friendliness, and I guess she won my heart at that time". They were married in the Logan Utah Temple September 19, 1958. They lived in Salt Lake City, McCall, ID, Kamas, Bozeman, MT, Ogden, Pleasant Hill, CA, Highland, CA, and settled in Bountiful. They enjoyed 60 years together and were blessed with 10 children. Dad enjoyed time with family, camping, fishing, skiing, trips to National Parks and scenic areas, cowboy western music, singing in choirs, serving neighbors and Temple attendance. He is known for his quick wit, sense of humor, and work ethic. After going blind at age 70, his hands were busy with yard work, knitting projects, and shelling nuts.
He is survived by his children: Lani (Wayne) Jolley, Valerie (Bevin) Turner, Ranae (Richard) Mann, Kendall (Suzanne), Corey (Jodie), Eric (Shannon), Ronald (Laura), Nathan (Kristin), Matthew (Ashley) and Camilla (Trever) Cornia; sister Florinda Darcey, brother-in-law Duane Marchant; 36 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, parents, brothers Ray and Rex, and sisters Ina and Joan.
His family expresses gratitude to all who cared for him in any way, especially Renew Home Health and Carma Simons. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Utah School for the Blind are appreciated.
Funeral services will be 11 am Sat. Oct. 26, 2019 at the Bountiful 24th Ward Chapel, 720 E. 550 N. Friends may visit family Fri. Oct 25th from 6-8 pm at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E. and Sat. from 9:30 -10:30 am at the church prior to services. Interment Francis Cemetery at 1:30pm. Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019