1/1
Kenji Suzuki
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenji's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenji Suzuki
1948 ~ 2020
Kenji Suzuki was released from his earthly mission on September 8, 2020, surrounded by his beloved family.
He was born to Toshikazu and Chieko Hasebe Suzuki on June 30, 1948, in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. He married Rebecca Sue Tolman on March 24, 1970 in Nagoya, Japan and they were sealed on June 21, 1971 in the Salt Lake Temple.
He is survived by his wife, and three children: Kazi (Kara), Haruka, and Chiyomi (Don) Bjelde; and four grandchildren: Cecil, Momo, Kimiko, and Kazuyoshi, and his younger brother, Ikuo (Setsuko) Hasebe. He was preceded in death by son Yoshinori, brother Toshiyuki, and his parents.
He earned his Masters degree in Linguistics with a minor in teaching English as a second language. He worked in the Genealogical Department of the Church as a cataloguer, on the pilot program of computer genealogy/family history, in the Information Systems & Communications Department of the Church, and in the Church's Acquisitions Department.
He served in 3 bishoprics and was a Bishop, high councilman, twice, and stake executive secretary. He served as Japan Tokyo South Mission President from 1999-2002. He and Becky served as ministering missionaries in the Japan Nagoya Mission from 2017-2019.
He used his excellent bilingual gifts as an instructor, translator, tour guide, and counselor sharing his testimony and understanding of the gospel.
He was a man of service, a true disciple of Jesus Christ, a friend to all he met, and had a genuine love for others, always putting the needs of others before his own. He was a mentor and father figure to many, and found pure joy in seeing all of his children, biological or chosen, grow and succeed. He enjoyed gardening, parades, fireworks, and capturing memories in photographs. He loved his grandchildren, and enjoyed spending as much time as possible with them.
We express our deep gratitude to the University of Utah Hospital and CNS teams for their care of him during his last days of mortal life.
Private graveside services, by invitation only, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Bountiful City Cemetery.
Services will be livestreamed on ZOOM at https://samaritan.zoom.us/j/97823175132.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
PRIVATE -- Bountiful City Cemetery -- Services will be livestreamed on ZOOM.
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Livestreamed on ZOOM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
(801) 295-5505
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 15, 2020
Kenji Suzuki has done more for the Church in Japan than most realize. His life was the Widow's Mite personified: everything he did was for the Savior and he never sought any credit for himself. The paradox is that his background approach to the work is what pushes his stature to the forefront.

In a move of love and mercy, he transferred me to work out of the mission home apartment after he learned ahead of me that my parents were divorcing. Under his close watch, he often invited me into his office to talk, he sent me to the PBO to receive counseling from the Asia North Area psychologist, he put me with kind and compassionate companions and office mates.

He is a great friend, as is his mentor Jesus Christ.
Mike Brady
Friend
September 15, 2020
What a bright spot in our lives. Kenji was always quick to greet and give a smile. He uplifted out lives. We will miss him. And Becky, what a faithful and hard working partner. You are a example of love and kindness. Royce and Mardette Alllen
Royce & Allen
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved