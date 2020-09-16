Kenji Suzuki has done more for the Church in Japan than most realize. His life was the Widow's Mite personified: everything he did was for the Savior and he never sought any credit for himself. The paradox is that his background approach to the work is what pushes his stature to the forefront.



In a move of love and mercy, he transferred me to work out of the mission home apartment after he learned ahead of me that my parents were divorcing. Under his close watch, he often invited me into his office to talk, he sent me to the PBO to receive counseling from the Asia North Area psychologist, he put me with kind and compassionate companions and office mates.



He is a great friend, as is his mentor Jesus Christ.

Mike Brady

Friend