We lost our dear, talented, exceptional mother on Friday, August 7, 2020. She was 91 years old and lived a magnificent life. She was born February 1, 1929 in Highland, Utah and lived in American Fork, Smithfield, Kaysville, and Bountiful for most of her life. She married Ramon Dayel Dean from American Fork and he preceded her in death by 42 years. Her 9 children are Dayel Kay Dean, deceased son, Melanie Dean, Logan, Utah; Rebecca (Monte) Langford, Oregon City, Oregon; Lon Alan (Haydn Leigh) Dean, Palm Springs; Michelle (John) Dean-Jackman, Salt Lake City, Utah; Wendy Dean Murdock (David) Shurtliff deceased; Tami (Linn) Griffith, Fruit Heights, Utah; Heidi (Lamont) Wilcox, Farmington, Utah; Jana Prema (Bruce/Bhakti) McVay, Fayetteville, Arkansas. Her 2nd generation has 44 children, her 3rd generation 86 and her 4th generation 1 child. In total, she has 140 descendants, plus husbands, in her posterity. They are a large, talented, loving, close family and will miss her dearly.

Kenna was an artist since grade school. During recesses she would draw for the other kids. She could do pastels, watercolors and oils and could manage a portrait in only an hour or two. One of her best paintings was of an impressive tiger. Someone would admire it - so she'd give it to them. That happened about 4 times which is telling of her great generosity that continued throughout her life.

Kenna was also an accomplished seamstress, winning for the State of Utah and Nationally in Chicago in 4-H. One day she begged me, her 2ndoldest daughter, to stay home from school to watch the little kids while she made 6 identical dresses in one day, the hard kind with inserted sleeves, gathered waits, buttons, etc. She could make anything, including suits, coats and dress shirts. She made all of our clothes, coats, muffs, everything. No wonder some of us didn't know how to shop by the time we left home.

She also learned how to play the piano when young and played continuously for church, school, choir, road shows, individuals and in 3 temples. She could also sing beautifully and at one time joined the Bel Canto Choir in Logan. One of the best things we did as a family was sing together at home, in the car and at church. Her old songs, like Sarasponda, have been passed down and loved by several generations. She was also an excellent cook, canner and hairdresser. She was witty, had a great sense of humor and loved studying the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She has always been a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Through the years, she generously gave of these many talents and knowledge to her children, friends and loved ones.

Kenna was a genealogist and served a mission at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building for a few years. During that time, she and her sister, Sherma, put together the most beautiful, comprehensive histories of their parents, every page a piece of art. Beautiful photos. She connected our family many generations back on both sides and left us with priceless pages of history. In these history books she wrote the most delightful stories of when she was a little girl, then older. Her grandchildren love hearing the story of "Me and My Big Mouse" along with "Epandamondous" and many others. Her writing efforts continued until just over a year ago when she finished her autobiography, a treasure to her entire family. One of her favorite poems to us was, "Always remember to do and say the kindest thing in the kindest way."

When she got older and began having grandchildren, she started quilting, and what a quilter she became. We have never counted the number of quilts she made, but each one of us have several of them, some heirloom quality. Her abilities of putting colors together and making gorgeous patterns were amazing to us. Her daughter, Wendy, was buried in one of them. Many of the grandchildren also have her quilts. When she was too old to continue quilting, she started reading and never stopped until a couple of months before she died.

She always wanted her children around her and that is how she died, comforted by many of her loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ramon Dayel Dean, her parents, Kenneth & Lucia White, her siblings: Marilyn Joy White, Bonita Mae White, Larrie Dale White and Janet Chloe White Farley. She was also preceded in death by two of her children, Dayel Kay Dean and Wendy Dean Murdock Shurtliff.

Kenna will be cremated and buried in the American Fork Cemetery next to her husband. A memorial will be scheduled later when people are allowed to gather together again.



