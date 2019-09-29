|
|
Kenna Lucile (Johnson) Le Gendre
1936 ~ 2019
Kenna Lucile (Johnson) Le Gendre, 83, passed away on September 24, 2019 at 11:55 p.m., surrounded by her family, after prolonged breathing-related problems. She was a resident at Mt. Olympus Rehabilitation Center in Salt Lake City, UT.
Born in Orange, CA, to Kenneth and Esther (Radford) Johnson on April 26, 1936, Kenna grew up in Newport Beach, CA, and raised her family in Costa Mesa, CA. She had a younger sister, Lorna (Johnson) Caskey, who predeceased her in 2005.
Kenna met the love of her life, Norman O. Le Gendre, while still in high school. They were married on October 13, 1956, in Las Vegas, NV. Norman passed away unexpectedly on January 20, 1989, leaving her a widow and missing him for the remainder of her life.
Kenna was certified as a full charge bookkeeper upon graduation from Orange Coast College. She worked at many positions of increasing responsibility and she enjoyed working in her chosen field very much.
Kenna always said she loved being pregnant and had three daughters, who all survive her: Claudette R. Le Gendre (60), Clinton, UT; Suzette (59) (Russell) Leckey, Torrance, CA; and Lisette Le Gendre (53) (Michael Powell), Midvale, UT. She had two granddaughters from Claudette - Andrea (Ellesson) Smith (37) (Casey) of Payson, UT, and Erica (Ellesson) Threlkeld (35) (Eric), Clinton, UT. She also has five great grandchildren from Eric and Erica, Gianna (9), Lucia (8), Maria (7), Caeden (5) and Daisy (2). She loved visits to the family home for holidays and events when she was able, and in past few years enjoyed their visits to her in the nursing home.
Kenna moved to Sandy, UT, with her oldest daughter Claudette and family in late December 1994. She spent 11 years at home with Claudette and her granddaughters until she needed to go into a skilled nursing care facility in April 2006. They were all members of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Sandy, UT.
Kenna enjoyed traveling with Norman to visit Europe and Great Britain in the late 70's and 80's, a lifelong dream for both of them. She would visit family friends in the eastern US as well. She enjoyed needlepointing, knitting and crocheting.
She was always grateful for all she had in life and made of the most of all she had. She was loved by her family and caregivers alike, and we will miss her always. She is back with her loving Norman. We rejoice and take comfort that they are finally back together again.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 9757 S. 1700 E., Sandy, UT 84092. Visitation with family will be at 10:30 a.m., with Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019