Kenneth Eugene Avis

1935 ~ 2020

Kenneth Eugene Avis, 85, went peacefully surrounded with love to the other side of this life on Monday, June 22, 2020. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Christy Avis. He is survived by his sweetheart, love of his life, and wife of nearly 60 years Deanna Duffin Avis; 4 children - Cindy Rainey (Steve), Brad Avis, Helen Barton, and Michelle Hallett (Nate); 11 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and many relatives and loved ones. Before Ken and Deanna were married in the SLC temple on September 8, 1960, he served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. After marriage, he graduated from the University of Utah and went on to work for Bank of America in Beverly Hills, CA. He also held positions at Walker Bank in Utah, as a civil servant for the United States Air Force in Utah and Germany, and finally for Salt Lake County as a personal property assessor. Ken loved his family above all else. He not only unconditionally loved his wife, children, and grandchildren; he loved his siblings, cousins, distant cousins, and his many nieces and nephews. The highlights of his life revolved around family gatherings. He loved spending time with any of his family for any length of time and for any reason. He will be remembered by his family as patient, understanding, loyal, loving, having a good sense of humor, as an adoring and doting husband, and for never giving up on his children. When Ken loved you, he had your back every time. Ken will be dearly missed. Memorial service to be held at a future unknown date. If you wish to honor Ken's memory, be kind, be gentle, love with your whole heart, be happy, and smile every day.



