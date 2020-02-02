Home

Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 943-0831
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
Kenneth Don Blosch


1929 - 2020
Kenneth Don Blosch Obituary
Kenneth Don Blosch "Kenny"
1929~2020
Kenneth Don Blosch passed away on Jan 29, 2020. Ken was born in SLC, Sept 9, 1929. He worked at Kennecott Copper Refinery for 36 years. He married Linda Wright Blosch on Sept 23, 1978. Ken is survived by sons; Don & Jeff, sister-in-law; Janice Stuessi. He is preceded in death by son, Roger. Services will be held Thurs, Feb 6 from 11-12 at Mountain View Mortuary, 3115 E 7800 S, Cottonwood Heights with a viewing one hour prior. Interment at Mountain View. For full obituary visit: www.memorialutah.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020
