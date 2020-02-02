|
|
Kenneth Don Blosch "Kenny"
1929~2020
Kenneth Don Blosch passed away on Jan 29, 2020. Ken was born in SLC, Sept 9, 1929. He worked at Kennecott Copper Refinery for 36 years. He married Linda Wright Blosch on Sept 23, 1978. Ken is survived by sons; Don & Jeff, sister-in-law; Janice Stuessi. He is preceded in death by son, Roger. Services will be held Thurs, Feb 6 from 11-12 at Mountain View Mortuary, 3115 E 7800 S, Cottonwood Heights with a viewing one hour prior. Interment at Mountain View. For full obituary visit: www.memorialutah.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020