Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Bellview Ward
1050 East Galena Drive,
Sandy, UT
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Bellview Ward
1050 East Galena Drive,
Sandy, UT
Interment
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:30 PM
Spring City Cemetery
Kenneth Donald Coon II


1958 - 2019
Kenneth Donald Coon II Obituary
Kenneth Donald
Coon II
1958 ~ 2019
Sandy, Utah-On Sunday 9/22/2019, our husband, father, brother, and uncle passed on to the other side. He was loved by many. He is survived by his wife Kathryn M. Coon, sons Kenneth D. Coon III, and Andrew B. Coon, daughters Angela R. Larsen, Elizabeth D. Coon-Ipson, Kassandra D. Coon, 2 granddaughters, 1 grandson, brothers Dennis Coon, Kevin Coon, sisters Ruth Coon, and Kristina Parks, and his many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother Ruth Joyce Sorensen, father Kenneth Donald Coon, brothers James Coon, and Brett Coon, and his daughter Heidi M. Coon.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Bellview Ward, 1050 East Galena Drive, Sandy, UT. A viewing will be held Thursday evening from 6-8 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, (10600 South), Sandy, UT and Friday morning from 9:00 - 10:30 am prior to the services at the church. Interment services will take place that afternoon at 3:30 pm at the Spring City Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019
