Kenneth Duane Raskey
1963 ~ 2020
Kenneth Duane Raskey passed away peacefully at his home April 30, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Ken was born July 22,1963 in Riverside, California to Terry Ludwig Raskey and Linda Ann Raskey.
Ken married Debi O'Donnell Cutler on October 16,1994 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ken worked at Old Dominion Freight Line for 15 years where he started as a City Driver and worked his way up to P&D Regional Manager. He loved his OD family. Ken loved traveling and spending time with family and friends and don't forget riding his Harley. He enjoyed spending time working on projects with his nephews and grandchildren.
Ken is survived by his wife Debi Raskey, his Mother, Linda Ann Raskey, brothers Jerry Raskey, Bill Raskey and sister Missy Raskey, Mother in law Linda Crouthamel, brothers in law Shawn O'Donnell, Darren O'Donnell and sister in law Shani O'Donnell, children Angela (Jerred) Sundquist, Nicole (Cory) Collins, Jessica (Serene) Cutler and Derek O'Donnell, 9 grandchildren and 9 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Terry Raskey, father in law Edward Crouthamel, sister in law Penny O'Donnell and 2 grandchildren Dominic and Kaitlin Collins.
We will have a celebration of his life at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 10, 2020