Kenneth E. Schefski
1945 ~ 2020
Our amazing father, brother, uncle and husband, Kenneth Earl Schefski II passed away July 25, 2020, following sudden heart failure while sleeping. Ken was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 26, 1945 to Kenneth and Connie Schefski. He graduated from Highland High School and attended the University of Utah. Ken honorably served in the United States Army from 1966-1969 and contributed to the Salt Lake City community for decades as a home builder, real estate professional, and loyal University of Utah athletics supporter. Ken loved to work with his hands and could build or fix just about anything. He was a kind and generous man who touched many hearts and was quick to make everyone smile and laugh. Ken moved to Tempe, Arizona in 1997 and adjusted well to year-round golf, the sunshine and the heat. He befriended many in the Broadmor Place community and they greatly appreciated his good humor and willingness to always lend a helping hand to a neighbor.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Connie Schefski Maestas. Ken is survived by his sisters Karen Schefski and Carolyn (Tom) Christensen; his wife, Janis Urry; his son, K.C. (Melissa) Schefski; his nephew Christopher J. Maestas; his niece, Jessica (Kirk) Stewart; and the mother of his son, Leslie Schefski.
No services will be held at this time. If you'd like to honor Ken's memory, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Primary Children's Hospital, which has provided tremendous care to his grand-nephew. You can donate to the hospital through the Children's Miracle Network, https://childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/donate/