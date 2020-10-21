January 24, 1945 ~ September 9, 2020
Toquerville, UT-Kenneth Floyd Rice Jr, 75. Ken passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
He was born January 24, 1945 in Salt Lake City, UT to Kenneth F. Rice Sr. and Lucille Dennis. He married Diana Lynn Mecham, April 19, 1965 in Pocatello, ID.
Ken was raised in Murray, UT. He went to Murray High School. He moved to Sandy, UT after he married Diana. He served a life-long and passionate career at Kennecott Copper as a Locomotive Engineer until his retirement in 1995. He founded Concrete Gardens Statuary in 1992, which he ran successfully until retiring and selling the business in 2007. After retiring, he moved to Hurricane, UT with Diana. He loved driving his three Corvette's and was a member of the Corvette Club of Utah. His other passions included- car shows, working on his yard, and birds. He worked for Walmart for 8 years, and the family would like to thank his Walmart family for their kindness and help throughout those years.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Rice of Toquerville, UT His children Kenny Rice (Kathy) of Snowflake, AZ, Anthony Rice (Beth) of Herriman, UT. His grandchildren Collin Rice, Shelby Hall (Devon), Kami Triptow (Jordan), Alec Rice, Brad Rice, Dallin Rice, Cole Rice, and Sheridan Rice, and his 2 great-grandchildren. His sisters- Pat Clarke of Murray, UT, Mary Park (Val) of Wendover, NV, and his brother Dennis of Salt Lake City, UT. He is preceded in death by his parents- Kenneth Sr and Lucille.
At his request, there will be no funeral and a family arrangement will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are made under the direction of Hughes Mortuary, 1037 E 700 S St. George, UT, 435-674-5000 In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the American Cancer Society
.