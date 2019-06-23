|
|
July 27th 1931 ~
June 15th 2019
Kenneth Jay Petersen, 87, died June 15th, 2019. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Parley Knute and Anna Weiss Petersen on July 27th, 1931. He grew up in Magna, Utah and graduated from Cyprus High School in 1949. Ken joined the Air Force in 1951 and spent most of his enlisted time in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Ken married Carol Jane Bruno on April 30, 1951. He attended Westminster College where he received a bachelor's degree in business management in 1960. After returning from the military service dad worked for KCC for over 37 years. Ken helped to create the Magna Mount Riders Club and was an active member for many years. Ken is survived by his children, Scott Bruno Petersen, Proctor, MN. Nancy (Tom) Brown, Cedar City, UT. Teri (Floyd) Anderson, Wales, UT. Toni (Bill) Batt, Riverton, UT; six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and two brothers, Doug Petersen and Gary Petersen. Ken is preceded in death by his wife Carol who he missed daily after her death in 2017. Graveside services will be held on Monday June 24th, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 23, 2019