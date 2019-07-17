|
Kenneth John Hawker
6/8/1934 ~ 7/9/2019
Kenneth made his living as an auto mechanic and in 1964 he built his own shop, Transmission Limited in Sandy, UT. His great loves in life were his family, the outdoors, gardening, fishing and hunting.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his loving wife Janet Lee Hawker. They are survived by their seven children, Stanley Ray Hawker (Diane), Cindy Hawker Amador (Joe), Kevin Ralph Hawker (Coleen), Debra Hawker Lippold (Mark), Colleen Hawker O'Briant (Randy), Blaine Kenneth Hawker (Karen), Kendall John Hawker (Jan); 20 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Murray 16th Ward Chapel, 5750 S 619 W at 11:00 a.m, with a viewing from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. Interment: Elysian Burial Gardens. To view the full obituary and share condolences, visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 17 to July 19, 2019